My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tech Bubble

Is the Tech Bubble Deflating? Maybe Just a Bit.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

It's 2015, and the technology bubble continues to inflate.

Or does it?

While private market valuations are going through the stratosphere, overall deal making tells a different story.

In the first quarter, the total value of technology mergers and acquisitions dropped 20 percent to $22.3 billion from $27.8 billion in the same period last year, according to a report released Thursday by PricewaterhouseCoopers. The average deal value plunged 27 percent to $305 million over that same stretch.

PwC attributes the declining values seen in the first quarter to the high volume of megadeals, or acquisitions valued at more than $1 billion, in 2014. For the first quarter, only five megadeals closed—a decrease from the average of nine seen in each quarter in 2014. 

The number of technology initial public offerings is also on the decline. In the first quarter, there were only five tech IPOs, with $1.3 billion in proceeds, compared with 13 IPOs in the same quarter last year and an average of 15 per quarter in 2014.

The drop was in part due to huge private financing rounds for companies like Uber and Snapchat.

"This decrease is potentially a result of competition with growing private markets wherein would-be newly public companies are able to raise large amounts of capital at high valuations," the report said.

Despite the recent drop, PwC expects momentum in technology deals to return to 2014 levels.

The software, semiconductor and communications equipment industries are ripe for consolidation, the report said. Software deals actually increased in the quarter, even as deals overall slowed. For the first time, the IT services sector led in deal values.

"While appearing slower at first glance, 2015 has started off the year highly active and has set the stage for another interesting year in the technology sector," Rob Fisher, PwC's U.S. technology deals leader, wrote in the report.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tech Bubble

The Tech Bubble Is About to Burst, This VC Says

Tech Bubble

Steve Case on Angels, Tech Bubbles and Caution

recession

The Recession Is Coming: How to Set Up Your Company for Survival