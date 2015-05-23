The Executive Selection: Brioni

May 23, 2015 1 min read

We’re seeing pocket squares everywhere lately -from boardrooms to the après-work watering holes- so we’ve chosen a few that we think make a statement. Gentlemen looking to add a bit of personality to the “dark suit look” can opt for an attractive (and well-made) pocket square from Brioni’s SS 2015 lineup.

Brendan Mullane, Brioni Creative Director, recognizes that the executive wardrobe can deviate from the accepted norms, and that can mean incorporating a bit of color. A collaborative effort between Brioni and L.A-based artist James Welling sees punches of florals used liberally without sacrificing masculinity.