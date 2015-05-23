Fashion

The Executive Selection: Brioni

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Brioni
Image credit: Brioni
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We’re seeing pocket squares everywhere lately -from boardrooms to the après-work watering holes- so we’ve chosen a few that we think make a statement. Gentlemen looking to add a bit of personality to the “dark suit look” can opt for an attractive (and well-made) pocket square from Brioni’s SS 2015 lineup.

On the clock

Brendan Mullane, Brioni Creative Director, recognizes that the executive wardrobe can deviate from the accepted norms, and that can mean incorporating a bit of color. A collaborative effort between Brioni and L.A-based artist James Welling sees punches of florals used liberally without sacrificing masculinity.

Off the clock

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

The Side Hustle That Disrupted the Sneaker World

Fashion

This Fashion Startup Hopes to Become the Amazon of Wardrobe Styling

Fashion

Business Advice From the Co-founder of This Streetwear and Lifestyle Brand