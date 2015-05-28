The Corporate Checklist: Four Ways To Ascertain That Your Consultants Are Indeed Adding Value

May 28, 2015 3 min read

1. Cost-effective results

I think a good practice is to be quite focused on the results, and consider their business impact.

Has revenue improved? Has profit improved? What was the impact relative to the cost of using the external service survival?

A lot of managers tend to shy away from this kind of rigorous quantitative follow-up, but in my mind this is really the key. Just like company staff have their KPIs, external parties should have theirs. Too often I see work being done with a brand name consultant, just because the management needs “external support” for things they actually should be doing themselves, and that they should be taking personal responsibility of. The logic seems to be that “if this brand name consultant says this, then surely no one can blame us.” Now, this paves the way both for poor decision making as well as lack of responsibility taking within the management. Moreover, it often leads to the consulting company “churning the client,” doing a string of expensive consulting engagements that in the end do not truly build the company and thus do not deliver any real value add. While the consulting company may be happy for the money they make, the client certainly does not benefit.

2. Measure progress

Financial metrics and understanding the full cost of the service provide are key, but there are other ways to measure progress.