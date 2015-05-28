My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal

Jawbone Accuses Fitbit of Stealing Confidential Company Information Via Poached Employees

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Two of the world’s biggest activity tracking companies are now primed for a nasty legal dust-up.

Jawbone filed suit against Fitbit in a California State Court yesterday, alleging that its opponent had stolen confidential company information. Jawbone says that Fitbit systemically poached employees, who downloaded sensitive presentations and product plans prior to departing the company, reports The New York Times.

The suit arrives on the heels of Fitbit’s IPO filing earlier this month, in which the company touted its dominance in wearables -- having sold 21 million devices since its founding in 2007 and comprising 85 percent of the U.S. connected activity tracker market, according to NPD data cited in its prospectus.

Related: Google Reportedly Eyeing 'Strategic Investment' in Struggling Wearables Pioneer Jawbone

In the suit, Jawbone claims that Fitbit contacted one-third of its employees earlier this year -- several of whom downloaded documents onto thumb drives and then used programs to conceal this activity.

One such hire, Ana Rosario, is accused of participating in a private meeting with senior management after having already accepted a position at Fitbit. Rosario also admitted to downloading Jawbone’s ‘Market Trends & Opportunities’ presentation, according to the complaint.

“As the pioneer and leader in the connected health and fitness market, Fitbit has no need to take information from Jawbone or any other company,” Fitbit said in a statement to the Times. “We are unaware of any confidential or proprietary information of Jawbone in our possession and we intend to vigorously defend against these allegations.”

Related: How We're Measuring Ourselves to Better Health

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Legal

What's the Best Way to Legally Structure Multiple Businesses?

Legal

This App Helps You Write Your Will On Your Terms

Illinois Makes it Legal to Replace Opioids with Marijuana