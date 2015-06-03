10 Truths That Sustain Successful Entrepreneurs

June 3, 2015 4 min read

As an entrepreneur, you will run into a number of challenges along your journey. You will likely also run into advice from virtually every resource imaginable. I have found that no matter what your goals are, the industry you are in or what you are looking to achieve, there are a few pieces of solid that always apply that help entrepreneurs succeed. Here are the 10 that I find most important:

1. You can achieve what you thought was impossible.

Along your journey, chances are you will have plenty of people telling you what you can’t do. In fact, you may be one of the people telling yourself that something is impossible. Aim big, you are capable of achieving anything, even what you thought was impossible, no matter what anyone says. Always trust this. Always believe in yourself and never give up. My years of experience have proven to me we are all capable of achieving more than we think.

2. There will be failures.

We all fail, and chances are you will fail a lot before you find any measure of success. The key to finding the success you seek is not giving up when these failures come around. Pick yourself back up and keep working. It will pay off in the end.

3. Growth takes time.

You aren’t going to double the size of your company overnight. In fact, you aren’t going to notice big growth at your company in a few weeks or a few months. Real, sustainable growth takes time and it happens slowly.

4. Freedom is the best reward for your work.

There are many people who make a million dollars a year, but are slaves to a job or a boss they don’t respect. The best earnings from your work as an entrepreneur is the freedom to do what you want and get the most out of life.

5. It’s OK to lose.

There will be times when you lose money and you will want to give up on your efforts. You may be in the entrepreneurship game to make money, but it doesn’t mean you won’t lose it as well. You can lose. In fact, you can lose a lot, just don’t lose everything and give up.

6. Successful entrepreneurs control their emotions.

Being self-employed is tough, its overwhelming and its hard. Never lose control of your emotions. Keep them in check so a cooler head can always prevail.

7. Never be afraid to be wrong.

You will be wrong at some point or another in your journey. No one is ever right 100 percent of the time. Don’t be afraid to be wrong, and take some risks. They may pay off in the end, or they may not, but either way it is OK.

8. Your success depends on you.

The level of success you achieve depends entirely on your individual commitment. If you are not reaching the success you think you deserve, chances are you are not committed enough to your goals.

9. Never stop trying to improve.

You must never stop learning and improving. Even when you think you have achieved a desirable level of success, there is always room to work more, achieve more and improve more.

10. Financial freedom can help you get the life you deserve.

Financial freedom is a powerful thing, but it is important to remember it shouldn’t only be your end goal. No matter where you are from or what you are working for, people all over the globe, want one thing: to love and be loved. Love and happiness are the most important things in the world, and financial freedom can help you get there. Works towards financial freedom not so you can buy things but so you can have the time, energy and resources needed to find love and happiness and to spend quality time with those who matter most.

