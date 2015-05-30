The Executive Selection: Lanvin

May 30, 2015 1 min read

Lanvin once again demonstrates that just because it’s hot out, it doesn’t mean you can’t make black your go-to with their Lanvin Homme Summer 2015 range. Tailored to the urban male, the House has put forward a selection of easily mixed and matched separates that, let’s face it, give you a slim and trim silhouette in shades of black and midnight.

Another major plus? These seasonals aren’t very seasonal- you’ll be able to max out your investment by wearing these pieces all year long.