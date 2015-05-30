Fashion

The Executive Selection: Lanvin

Alber Elbaz and Lucas Ossendrijver the LANVIN Homme Summer 2015 show

Lanvin once again demonstrates that just because it’s hot out, it doesn’t mean you can’t make black your go-to with their Lanvin Homme Summer 2015 range. Tailored to the urban male, the House has put forward a selection of easily mixed and matched separates that, let’s face it, give you a slim and trim silhouette in shades of black and midnight.

LANVIN Homme Summer 2015
Another major plus? These seasonals aren’t very seasonal- you’ll be able to max out your investment by wearing these pieces all year long. 

 

