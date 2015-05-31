My Queue

Venture Capital

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Karim Samakie

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Karim Samakie
Image credit: StartupStockPhotos
Guest Writer
Investment Manager, Oasis500
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Middle East

When evaluating any investment there are many things to look for, but I can divide them into the following categories:

1. I look for a complete team. That means they demonstrate commitment, tech, business, equity division, ability to execute, and coachability.

2. The plan. Does the entrepreneur know how and where the money is going to be spent? No office furniture please! Lean and quick.

3. Market understanding. Does the entrepreneur really understand the industry? The competition? The size? Has the homework been done?

4. Scalability! Can I help create an exponentially growing business? Regional at least, but global is preferred!

5. Drive and passion. I need someone that that will give it 110% minimum!

