This Restaurant Chain Is Cutting Breakfast Hours Because of the National Egg Shortage

June 1, 2015 2 min read

Your egg biscuit sandwich may be in danger.

Starting Monday, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger is limiting its breakfast hours due to the national egg shortage. On Sunday, the chain announced breakfast will be available from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays while supplies last, and 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the weekends. Typically, Whataburger serves breakfast until 11 a.m. every day of the week.

"We know this is no fun for anyone and hope this doesn’t last long, and we apologize the supply of eggs cannot currently meet demand," the company wrote on Facebook. "If your store happens to be out of eggs when you get there during these hours, we sure don't want you leaving hungry."

In addition to egg-based breakfast sandwiches, Whataburger's breakfast menu contains pancakes, biscuits and cinnamon rolls. While Whataburger has about 770 locations across the U.S., Texans have been especially crushed by the news from the San Antonio-based chain.

"No Blue Bell and now a shorten[ed] breakfast time at Whataburger...ugh!!!!!!!" wrote one commenter on Whataburger's Facebook page, referring to the Brenham, Texas-based ice cream company's decision to voluntarily recall all products.

A bird flu outbreak in the Midwest, in conjunction of bird flu outbreaks in Canada and Mexico, is responsible for the egg shortage that left Whataburger in the lurch. The decreased supply is additionally driving up egg prices across the U.S., with prices of standard wholesale eggs doubling from April to the last week of May.

