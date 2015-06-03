My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cybersecurity

Password Statistics: The Bad, the Worse and the Ugly (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Password Statistics: The Bad, the Worse and the Ugly (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Cybersafety is vital. Passwords are a big part of that. While many agree with these stances in theory, putting it into practice is where things get a bit troublesome.

According to a new report, nearly 3 out of 4 consumers use duplicate passwords, many of which have not been changed in five years or more. Unsurprisingly, about 40 percent of those surveyed say they had  “a security incident” in the past year, meaning they had an account hacked, password stolen, or were given notice that their personal information had been compromised.

The survey was conducted by mobile identity company TeleSign, which polled 2,000 consumers in the U.S. and the U.K. about their cybersecurity practices.

Readers, listen up: If two out of every five people are experiencing these incidents, it’s time to do something different (i.e. - abandoning the password “123456” for good).

Check out the infographic below to see other do’s and don’ts of staying safe on the web.

Click to Enlarge

Password Statistics: The Bad, the Worse and the Ugly (Infographic)

Related: Why Your Password Is Hackerbait (Infographic)

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

Don't Get Duped by This Sneaky Google Calendar Spam

Cybersecurity

World's Largest Beer Brewer Sets Up Cybersecurity Team

Cybersecurity

Laptop Full of Malware Sells for $1.3 Million