Password Statistics: The Bad, the Worse and the Ugly (Infographic)

June 3, 2015 1 min read

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Cybersafety is vital. Passwords are a big part of that. While many agree with these stances in theory, putting it into practice is where things get a bit troublesome.

According to a new report, nearly 3 out of 4 consumers use duplicate passwords, many of which have not been changed in five years or more. Unsurprisingly, about 40 percent of those surveyed say they had “a security incident” in the past year, meaning they had an account hacked, password stolen, or were given notice that their personal information had been compromised.

The survey was conducted by mobile identity company TeleSign, which polled 2,000 consumers in the U.S. and the U.K. about their cybersecurity practices.

Readers, listen up: If two out of every five people are experiencing these incidents, it’s time to do something different (i.e. - abandoning the password “123456” for good).

Check out the infographic below to see other do’s and don’ts of staying safe on the web.

