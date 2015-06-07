20 Productivity Apps to Keep You On Task (Infographic)

June 7, 2015 2 min read

Apps mainly do two things: They either distract us or keep us on track. If you’re a busy entrepreneur or someone who works for one, it’s best to stick to the latter kind, at least during working hours, especially if you want to be a productivity powerhouse.

Productivity apps can give you -- and, yes, your boss, too -- a leg up on putting your most organized, efficient professional foot forward.

Some are built to tame your inbox, while others streamline your to-dos or track your expenses. You can also use efficiency apps to sharpen your focus before a big meeting or to communicate with your coworkers under the radar (for strictly work-related conversations, right?). And then there’s the type that bosses love the most, procrastination-preventing apps that whip you into action.

Related: 10 Tools for Getting More Done Every Day

If you’re looking to crush your A-game at work, check out the productivity apps neatly packed into the infographic by global human resources consulting firm Adecco below. Go get it, worker bees.

Image credit: Adecco

Related: Procrastinators: How to Fight Your Genes and Get Stuff Done Now