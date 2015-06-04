Here's When the Apple Watch Will Hit Retail Stores

June 4, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



Apple Inc said it would start selling some models of its watch at its retail stores this month, and also roll out the gadget in seven more countries.

The watch has been on display in Apple stores around the world since April 10, when it became available for preorder online and at shops including trendy fashion boutiques in Paris, London and Tokyo.

Apple had directed people to order online, preventing long queues around its stores that have become a norm with the company's rollout of new products.

"We believe making the Apple Watch available for customers to purchase at an Apple retail store will drive increased sales volumes," Cantor Fitzgerald analysts wrote in a note.

The company said all orders, except one model, placed through May would be shipped to customers within two weeks.

"The response to Apple Watch has surpassed our expectations in every way," said Jeff Williams, senior vice president of operations. "We're also making great progress with the backlog of Apple Watch orders."

The company has not given any sales figures for the watch since it began taking orders, but has often said demand was outstripping supply.

"We believe the company has made significant progress in reducing its backlog as production ramps," S&P Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino said in an email.

Shipments of at least 30 million watches were plausible next year, Zino said.

Apple Watch will be launched in Italy, Mexico, Spain, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan on June 26, the company said. The watch is currently available in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan and the UK.

Apart from online stores, customers in these countries can also buy the devices at Apple's retail stores and some authorized resellers.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Arathy Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)