My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal Issues

HP Pays $100 Million to Settle Shareholder Lawsuit Over Autonomy Acquisition

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
HP Pays $100 Million to Settle Shareholder Lawsuit Over Autonomy Acquisition
Image credit: REUTERS | Stephen Lam
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Dutch pension fund manager PGGM said on Tuesday Hewlett-Packard had agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class-auction lawsuit relating to the company's 2011 acquisition of Autonomy, a "big data" analysis company.

PGGM alleged that HP made "false and misleading" statements about Autonomy's value and the reasons for its "poor performance" after HP's $11 billion acquisition of the company.

A subsequent $8.8 billion write-down that resulted after Autonomy's "accounting improprieties and over-valuation" were revealed caused HP's stock price to plummet, PGGM said, "damaging HP shareholders severely".

PGGM was the lead plaintiff in the class action suit, which was brought in 2012. The cash payment will be paid into a settlement fund to compensate affected shareholders.

"While HP believes the action has no merit, it is desirable and beneficial to HP and its shareholders to resolve (to) settle the case as further litigation would be burdensome and protracted," HP said in a statement.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun

Is Drug Testing Employees Required in Legal States?

Will the DEA Reclassify CBD?