Obama's Ex-Press Secretary Is Now Working at McDonald's

Where better to get find someone to clean up your company's outdated reputation than the White House?

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced the appointments of Robert Gibbs as executive vice president, global chief communications officer, and Silvia Lagnado as executive vice president, global chief marketing officer.

"Robert and Silvia are both highly-respected, talented leaders who will bring a wealth of experience and outside perspective to McDonald's as we build a more modern, progressive burger company," McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement.

Gibbs knows a thing or two about marketing a modern, progressive concept. He served as President Barack Obama's press secretary during his first term and as senior campaign advisor during the re-election campaign. Most recently, Gibbs worked at The Incite Agency, a communications advisory firm he co-founded in 2013.

Lagnado has a similarly prestigious background, most recently serving as chief marketing officer at Bacardi. In 2012, she was recognized as one of the 100 most influential women in advertising by Ad Age.

The two fresh hires are intended to help McDonald's overhaul its less than positive reputation. The chain has come under fire for everything from its treatment of employees to its allegedly unhealthy food. McDonald's is already making moves to change how customers view the company, with adjustments such as sourcing chicken raised with minimal antibiotics and increasing employee benefits. Gibbs and Lagnado's duties will be to clarify and craft this new reputation, both internally and externally – and convince customers that the changes are genuine.

