My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finding Your Passion

Why You Should Pursue Your Dream Even If Nobody Encourages You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Author
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whenever you try to make positive changes in your life, you’ll experience resistance.

Sometimes, the resistance is internal, meaning you vs. yourself.

Waking up earlier to go to the gym sucks. Much easier to press “snooze.” Politely declining that slice of pizza when your coworkers just happen to be throwing another impromptu party….agony.

Same thing with starting a business. Sometimes you put so many obstacles in your own way that you forget why you wanted to start the damn thing to begin with.

Related: Forget Big Goals. Take Baby Steps for Small, Daily Wins.

That’s all internal resistance to change. Usually, that type of resistance is actually a good sign. It means you're stretching yourself. But along with internal resistance, you’ll also face a lot of external resistance from people around you.

From parents who tell you to “be realistic”… “I know you like dance…but are you sure you don’t want to major in computer science? Starting salary is $80,000!"

To coworkers who tell you that you should just be happy for even having a job…"OMG in THIS economy??!!"

To friends who mock you, discourage you, or don’t even take the time to listen to you.

This is all external resistance. If you let these people affect your decisions, the results can be disastrous. Here’s the truth: People who criticize you, overlook you or belittle you for doing what you love don’t actually understand your "why."

Related: To Motivate Yourself to Success, Find Your 'Why'

They don't understand why your passions, dreams and desires are so important to you. And that’s OK. It’s perfectly OK to live a life that others don’t understand.

It’s perfectly OK to choose a career that isn’t “normal''.

It’s perfectly OK to stay up all night, working on something that you care about, even if it isn’t even making you money right now.

It’s perfectly OK to be the freak, the misfit, the outcast.

The only thing that isn't OK is giving up your unique personality or hiding your gifts because someone else shamed you into shrinking from your potential.

So today, go out and live life on your own terms. In due time, all the people who mocked you will go from disparaging you to asking, “Hey…how’d ya do that?”

And all you’ll be able to do is grin.

Related: 13 Inspiring Quotes on Overcoming Roadblocks

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finding Your Passion

It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Passion

Finding Your Passion

7 Desires That Drove Me Out of 9-to-5 Banking and Into Entrepreneurship

Finding Your Passion

Why You Should Pursue Your Dream Even If Nobody Encourages You