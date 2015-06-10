The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh Releases App For Real-time Event And Meeting Services
More coffee? More microphones? Not enough tables? Planners, here’s something to make your job easier. The Ritz-Carlton has released ((Chime)), a meeting and event planner companion app to utilize the hotel’s services with a touch of a button. The app, available for any web-enabled device, can cater to needs from room requests, set up changes, culinary alterations and other options available on the app’s menu. Besides the available options, a text feature is also available to make specific instructions prior or during a meeting. After a request, the app would receive a notification from the conference concierge confirming receipt of the request, and its progress. Available at global Ritz-Carlton hotels, it includes 20 languages such as Arabic, French, German, Chinese and more.