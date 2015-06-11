The Motivator: H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi

June 11, 2015 2 min read

A huge proponent of literary initiatives both in the UAE and abroad, H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi has founded her own award-winning publishing endeavor –centered around Arabic language content for children- and made literacy and learning an agenda priority. Sheikha Bodour has been recognized consistently by many public and private entities for her work in non-profit spheres, in her capacity as a role model for young GCC women, and in business as the Chairperson of Shurooq and as a board member of a number of other organizations.

Her active online persona has helped to give her a reputation of being interactive, modern and youthful in her approach to societal issues, and her work methodology on behalf of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE as a whole. She encourages women pursuing commercial achievements to pour their entrepreneurial energy into a sphere they are excited about, thereby fostering unwavering strength in the face of setbacks.

1. Passion equals perseverance “Do something that you are passionate about. Success doesn’t happen overnight– at some point in time you will face obstacles and setbacks. But if you are pursuing your passion, you will always be able to find the strength to keep going, because your heart, mind, and soul are working towards the same goal.”

2. Associate yourself with people who share your values and vision “Pick your friends, your partners, and your staff carefully. Building something from the ground up takes a lot of positive energy. Your friends and the people you work with are your support network– if they have your back, there’s very little you can’t achieve.”

3. Hone your personal definition of success and pinpoint your goal state “Celebrate your achievements, learn from your mistakes, and remember that suc- cess is measured on many levels. It’s good to have role models, people who inspire you, but ultimately the only yardstick you should measure yourself against is your own potential. Decide what success means to you and work to make those goals happen.”