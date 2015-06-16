My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google Maps

Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.
Image credit: Google | Entrepreneur
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Reaching a destination only to discover it closed an hour earlier than you thought, and thus all your harried rushing was an exercise in pointlessness is not a fun experience.

As with many other things, Google is on it.

Google's Maps app will now alert users if their destination is closed, or will be by the time they reach it. More accurately, it will alert Android users. It appears that the feature is not yet available on Google's iOS Maps app -- while the update appears on the page for the Android app, it is absent from the iOS one.  

If you type in a destination that is already closed or will close before you're likely to make it there, you'll receive a notification displaying its hours along with the message "Your destination may be closed by the time you arrive."

If you're a business owner, the update is just one more incentive to ensure all the information listed on your Google My Business profile is accurate and up-to-date. You wouldn't want Google Maps dissuading people from visiting your business when, in reality, you're still open for another hour, now would you?

Related: How the Updated Google Maps Will Make Your Life Easier

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google Maps

Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.

Google Maps

10 Google Maps Tips You Probably Didn't Know

Google

By the Numbers: The Big Things Google Announced at Its Annual Conference