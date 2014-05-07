How the Updated Google Maps Will Make Your Life Easier

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yesterday Google updated its mobile Maps app for iOS and Android with new features that will make it easier to stay on track even when you're offline.

In order to better prepare for road trips and vacations, Maps now lets users save and name locations for reference when service isn't available. Travelers can pull up their saved maps from the profile icon in the top right corner.

The new lane guidance feature helps drivers avoid wrong turns and wasted time by showing them which lane they need to be in for their next turn or exit. This feature appears to have been carried over from Waze, a social navigation app that Google acquired last June for $966 million.

For those who use public transit, integrated schedules and the "depart at" and "last train home" features will keep riders from missing the train or becoming stranded far from home.

For even more travel options Maps now lets city-dwellers compare transit options and routes with Uber. Users who have the Uber app installed and select the option will be taken straight into the app.

For shopping and dining, new search filters for finding nearby businesses based on their hours, cost and reviews are aimed at making it easier for users to find exactly what they need right away. No more going to the museum only to find it's closed on Mondays.

