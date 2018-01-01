Benjamin Kabin is a Brooklyn-based technology journalist who specializes in security, startups, venture capital and social media.
Microsoft
Microsoft Releases Patch to Fix 19-Year-Old Windows Bug
The vulnerability could allow attackers to remotely execute code and take over a user's computer by tricking them into visiting a bad URL.
Facebook Launches Rooms, an Anonymous App Linking People With Common Interests
The new app is inspired by the internet's role as a 'third place' for strangers without traditional social bonds to meet and exchange ideas.
Microsoft
Microsoft Ditching the 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone' Brands for 'Microsoft Lumia'
The new name and branding will be rolled out in the next coming weeks, beginning with France.
Domain names
New Yorkers Can Now Park Their Websites at .nyc
New York is the first U.S. city to receive its own domain name, and more are likely to follow.T
Innovation
Google May Be Developing 'Lego-Like' Video Screens
The top-secret project is reportedly the latest to come out of Google's 'moonshot' division for futuristic initiatives like the self-driving car.
Cyber Attacks
Why a Dangerous Security Flaw in USB Devices Is Putting Computers Everywhere at Risk
Thumb drives and other USB devices are vulnerable to malware that could let an attacker take over a user's computer.
Microsoft
Blending New and Old, Microsoft Unveils Windows 10
The new operating system will work on a broad range of devices including phones, tablets and PCs.
Ready for Anything
Apple Sells 10 Million iPhones in First Weekend
The company broke its own sales record from last year and had twice as many opening weekend sales than it did with the iPhone 5 in 2012.
Internet Marketing
Amazon Scoops Up the '.Buy' Domain for $4.6 Million
The online retailer reportedly outbid Google and two other companies that had their eye on the new and valuable generic top-level domain.
Coaches Corner
4 Secrets to Multichannel Success
Navigate the complex world of online marketplaces to find new customers and build your business.
Coaches Corner
6 Ways to Retain Ecommerce Customers
These strategies can help you keep customers coming back.
Finance
Chase to Give Away $3 Million in Grants in Contest for Small Businesses
The bank is looking to give 20 U.S. small businesses $150,000 in grants.
Coaches Corner
5 Ecommerce Mistakes to Avoid: A Newbie's Guide
Don't repeat these common mistakes as you venture into e-commerce.
Drones
Google's Next Plan: Making Drone Delivery a Reality
The tech giant recently completed test flights in Australia with a drone that hovers like a helicopter and flies like a plane.
Apple
After Reportedly Blowing Up iPhones, Apple Plans to Make a Bigger iPad
The new tablet will have a 12.9-inch display and could go into production as early as next year.