Benjamin Kabin

Benjamin Kabin

Journalist

Benjamin Kabin is a Brooklyn-based technology journalist who specializes in security, startups, venture capital and social media.

More From Benjamin Kabin

Microsoft Releases Patch to Fix 19-Year-Old Windows Bug
Microsoft

Microsoft Releases Patch to Fix 19-Year-Old Windows Bug

The vulnerability could allow attackers to remotely execute code and take over a user's computer by tricking them into visiting a bad URL.
2 min read
Facebook Launches Rooms, an Anonymous App Linking People With Common Interests
Facebook

Facebook Launches Rooms, an Anonymous App Linking People With Common Interests

The new app is inspired by the internet's role as a 'third place' for strangers without traditional social bonds to meet and exchange ideas.
2 min read
Microsoft Ditching the 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone' Brands for 'Microsoft Lumia'
Microsoft

Microsoft Ditching the 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone' Brands for 'Microsoft Lumia'

The new name and branding will be rolled out in the next coming weeks, beginning with France.
2 min read
New Yorkers Can Now Park Their Websites at .nyc
Domain names

New Yorkers Can Now Park Their Websites at .nyc

New York is the first U.S. city to receive its own domain name, and more are likely to follow.T
2 min read
Google May Be Developing 'Lego-Like' Video Screens
Innovation

Google May Be Developing 'Lego-Like' Video Screens

The top-secret project is reportedly the latest to come out of Google's 'moonshot' division for futuristic initiatives like the self-driving car.
2 min read
Why a Dangerous Security Flaw in USB Devices Is Putting Computers Everywhere at Risk
Cyber Attacks

Why a Dangerous Security Flaw in USB Devices Is Putting Computers Everywhere at Risk

Thumb drives and other USB devices are vulnerable to malware that could let an attacker take over a user's computer.
3 min read
Blending New and Old, Microsoft Unveils Windows 10
Microsoft

Blending New and Old, Microsoft Unveils Windows 10

The new operating system will work on a broad range of devices including phones, tablets and PCs.
3 min read
Apple Sells 10 Million iPhones in First Weekend
Ready for Anything

Apple Sells 10 Million iPhones in First Weekend

The company broke its own sales record from last year and had twice as many opening weekend sales than it did with the iPhone 5 in 2012.
3 min read
Amazon Scoops Up the '.Buy' Domain for $4.6 Million
Internet Marketing

Amazon Scoops Up the '.Buy' Domain for $4.6 Million

The online retailer reportedly outbid Google and two other companies that had their eye on the new and valuable generic top-level domain.
3 min read
4 Secrets to Multichannel Success
Coaches Corner

4 Secrets to Multichannel Success

Navigate the complex world of online marketplaces to find new customers and build your business.
4 min read
6 Ways to Retain Ecommerce Customers
Coaches Corner

6 Ways to Retain Ecommerce Customers

These strategies can help you keep customers coming back.
4 min read
Chase to Give Away $3 Million in Grants in Contest for Small Businesses
Finance

Chase to Give Away $3 Million in Grants in Contest for Small Businesses

The bank is looking to give 20 U.S. small businesses $150,000 in grants.
2 min read
5 Ecommerce Mistakes to Avoid: A Newbie's Guide
Coaches Corner

5 Ecommerce Mistakes to Avoid: A Newbie's Guide

Don't repeat these common mistakes as you venture into e-commerce.
4 min read
Google's Next Plan: Making Drone Delivery a Reality
Drones

Google's Next Plan: Making Drone Delivery a Reality

The tech giant recently completed test flights in Australia with a drone that hovers like a helicopter and flies like a plane.
3 min read
After Reportedly Blowing Up iPhones, Apple Plans to Make a Bigger iPad
Apple

After Reportedly Blowing Up iPhones, Apple Plans to Make a Bigger iPad

The new tablet will have a 12.9-inch display and could go into production as early as next year.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.