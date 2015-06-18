Qatar Launches Al Rayyan Stadium As Fifth Venue For 2022 FIFA World Cup

June 18, 2015 1 min read

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has presented the designs for Al Rayyan stadium- the proposed fifth stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to SC, the stadium has a capacity for 40,000 audiences and will feature a “sustainable cooling technology” as well as “renewable energy”- designed to acquire certification from the Global Sustainability Assessment System and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ratings.

Designed by U.K.-based architecture firm Ramboll and Pattern Design, it pays homage to Qatari culture and heritage by incorporating local patterns and elements in its design, with materials reused from the deconstructed Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Nearby the stadium will be a mosque, aquatics center, athletics track, cricket pitch, tennis court, hockey pitch, and a new branch of Aspetar, a sports medical hospital. Other stadiums under development are the Qatar Foundation stadium, Khalifa International stadium, Al Bayt Stadium and Al Wakrah stadium.