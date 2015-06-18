My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business News

Qatar Launches Al Rayyan Stadium As Fifth Venue For 2022 FIFA World Cup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Qatar Launches Al Rayyan Stadium As Fifth Venue For 2022 FIFA World Cup
Image credit: www.sc.qa
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has presented the designs for Al Rayyan stadium- the proposed fifth stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to SC, the stadium has a capacity for 40,000 audiences and will feature a “sustainable cooling technology” as well as “renewable energy”- designed to acquire certification from the Global Sustainability Assessment System and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ratings.

Designed by U.K.-based architecture firm Ramboll and Pattern Design, it pays homage to Qatari culture and heritage by incorporating local patterns and elements in its design, with materials reused from the deconstructed Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Nearby the stadium will be a mosque, aquatics center, athletics track, cricket pitch, tennis court, hockey pitch, and a new branch of Aspetar, a sports medical hospital. Other stadiums under development are the Qatar Foundation stadium, Khalifa International stadium, Al Bayt Stadium and Al Wakrah stadium.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Go Cashless To Stimulate Economic Growth: Visa And Moody's Study Highlights Positive Impact Of Electronic Payment On GDP

Business News

Dubai-Based Home Services Startup MoveSouq.com Raises US$3 Million

Business News

A Revamp Is Underway: Kuwait Gets Ready For Take Off As It Invests Heavily In Its Tourism Sector