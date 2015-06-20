The Executive Selection: Chanel

June 20, 2015 1 min read

Gaspard Ulliel certainly knows how to cut a striking figure: the actor and face of CHANEL Bleu made an entrance in superbly tailored achromatic tones of grey at the launch of the Cruise Collection 2015/16 in Seoul, Korea.

Taking a page of Ulliel’s book; when dressed in understated shades with the cleanest of cuts, choose a timepiece that makes a statement. In an appropriate nod to the House, Ulleil opted for the CHANEL J12-G.10. Crafted in titanium and ceramic, the grey nylon strap is steel-looped paired with a steel pin buckle.

Specs we find that pay for themselves? The 42-hour power reserve, scratch resistance, durability, and water resistance up to 200 meters.