Fashion

The Executive Selection: Chanel

Entrepreneur Staff
Source: CHANEL

Gaspard Ulliel certainly knows how to cut a striking figure: the actor and face of CHANEL Bleu made an entrance in superbly tailored achromatic tones of grey at the launch of the Cruise Collection 2015/16 in Seoul, Korea.

Taking a page of Ulliel’s book; when dressed in understated shades with the cleanest of cuts, choose a timepiece that makes a statement. In an appropriate nod to the House, Ulleil opted for the CHANEL J12-G.10. Crafted in titanium and ceramic, the grey nylon strap is steel-looped paired with a steel pin buckle.

Specs we find that pay for themselves? The 42-hour power reserve, scratch resistance, durability, and water resistance up to 200 meters.

Gaspard Ulliel at CHANEL Cruise 1516 show in Seoul, Korea on May 4, 2015
Source: CHANEL

