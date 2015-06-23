My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise Players

The Importance of Teaming Up With a Franchise Coach

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Importance of Teaming Up With a Franchise Coach
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Reporter
4 min read

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur's Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you're a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email ktaylor@entrepreneur.com.

One of the benefits of franchising is that, while they're entrepreneurs, franchisees don't have to operate completely alone. For franchisees who use a franchise coach or consultant when looking into potential franchises, that sense of support comes at an even earlier time. Kevin and Denise Brauer began looking into franchising on their own, with simple Google searches. However, it took teaming up with a franchise consultant to find the right fit – Storm Guard Exterior Restoration. Here's what they've learned.

Name: Kevin and Denise Brauer

Franchise owned: Storm Guard Exterior Restoration in St. Louis, Mo.

How long have you owned a franchise?

One year.

Why franchising?

We were looking for an opportunity that had the pieces already assembled and built. Building something from scratch was too risky for us and purchasing something existing was very expensive. In a very fragmented market, a larger organization made a lot of sense.

Related: Why This Financial Advisor Spent 3 Years Researching Before Signing His Franchise Agreement

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner? 

I was a sales manager for Print and Web Processing for Tesa Tape.  I had worked in corporate America since 1992 with Fastenal Company and Metalcraft Enterprises.  Denise was a Radiologic Technologist and Counselor for Drug and Alcohol abuse in grade school through high school classrooms.

Why did you choose this particular franchise? 

I worked with franchise consultant Jim Judy to select a franchise that would lineup with my life goals and dreams and this one lined up well. From an industry standpoint, we felt this market was very fragmented with little organization and the franchise was early in its development. We could build a nice business in one location

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

Franchise territory fees: $100,000

Startup package: $35,000

Other costs to set up warehouse, office, trucks, etc.: $35,000

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research? 

I began researching franchises on Google, but soon realized I should get some expert advice for such a big decision. That’s when we joined up with Jim Judy. He introduced us to four different concepts that seemed like potential fits for Denise and me. We made a decision to purchase the Storm Guard Exterior Restoration Franchise in St. Louis after working with Jim for about three months.

Related: After a Near-Death Accident, Franchisee Kara Lodewyks Aims to Heal Both the Body and the Bottom Line

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?  

Becoming a small business owner and realizing that we were responsible for everything. The anxiety of taxes and regulations, insurance protection, new employees and policies etc. and so on. It was overwhelming. QuickBooks was a challenge even though I was pretty computer savvy. As a salesperson and manager in my past life, I had to become a business owner and responsible for a P&L while trying to get the sales going. We often joked that I worked for a non-profit organization for the first several months.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise? 

Do your research. Find a good consultant to help you find a franchise that fits your personality and needs. Having a partner who can dream with you made all the difference in the world for me. Keep focused and follow the program that the franchisor has set forth. There is a reason you bought into the program so believe in it. 

What’s next for you and your business?  

We expect to open one, maybe two satellite locations to service some of our rural customers. There are several verticals that we have recognized that might make sense. For the immediate future, we have to continue to build our foundation and stick to the competencies that have gotten us to this point. Most of all take time to enjoy every person we help and each milestone the business crosses. Keep our business a passion that never becomes just work! 

Related: My Unexpected Entrepreneurial Journey From Ecommerce to Carpet Cleaning

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise Players

How I Went From Working at State Farm to Running My Own Insurance Franchise

Franchise Players

Why I Sold My Subway Shops to Open a Smoothie Franchise

Franchises

Franchise Players: The Sweet Success and Brand Support of a Cinnabon Franchisee