My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Product Development

How Do You Decide the Right Features for Your MVP?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder at Arkenea
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Different people have various ideas about a minimum viable product (MVP), and very few understand the nuances of what constitutes one.

Related: People Don't Want Something Truly New, They Want the Familiar Done Differently.

An MVP is a product with the highest return on investment versus risk. In my several years of working with startups, I’ve seen varying degrees of complexity across these products. And what I've learned is that an MVP doesn’t always mean that you strip down all the features, nor does it mean that you go to market within just weeks -- or simply launch with just a landing page.

In short, there isn’t a one-size-fit-all MVP strategy. You have to adapt depending on the industry you’re catering to, the problem you’re solving and the existing competition.

The following points will explain the concept of an MVP, based on your particular product and industry, and help you decide the features you should build for your Version One.

1. Distinguish between "must have" and "nice to have."

The basic rule for any product development in its early stages is to understand your product's core value offering. Being able to separate the bells and whistles from the must-have features will help you get to market faster and validate your hypothesis with a lower investment.

Again, your first version should address just the core value, but this doesn’t necessitate stripped-down features. Even if you’re building your mobile app with just a couple of features, you must close the loop and build them well.

Most entrepreneurs mistake an MVP as having to have incomplete features, but instead what is essential are those limited/must have features that facilitate the overall user experience.

What you can do is build an un-automated loop or workflow at the back end which doesn’t impact the experience of the end consumer.

In short, an MVP is not a landing page, a mock-up or a prototype. A minimum viable product is a product.

2. Address just one market segment to start.

What goes into an MVP should also reflect the audiences you’re serving. Sure, your product can and will eventually have multiple features that will serve the needs of multiple customer segments. But launching on day one trying to serve all of them is not a prudent idea.

Related: 3 Tips to Save Money When Creating Your New Tech Product

In its early days, the product you’re building should viably solve your early-adopting customers’ problems right from the get go. Building an MVP is one thing; the next task is to find and reach out to early adopters so that you can get the feedback loop rolling.

Reaching out to those early adopters who will want to use your first version is a challenging task, and you don’t want to spread yourself too thin in the early days. Focusing on one customer segment and solving those customers' problems well will help you get to the right product/market fit.

After that, it’s about scaling-up your product and marketing.

3. Recognize the difference between a served and an untapped audience.

You will not always have a completely new and untapped market in which to launch your product. Your product may merely be a better mousetrap, and that’s perfectly all right: It's just that, when competing with an existing product, you have to build yours better than the existing solution.

In that scenario, you may believe you can do less building than your competitor already has. But don’t be mistaken by that word "less." It doesn’t mean "build fewer features," but rather build those that are part of the overall user experience in the "must-have" space, without the bells and whistles.

Even just the "must-haves," howver, can be numerous, because you’re entering an evolved category or product space.

The MVP in this case will look very different from the one you build for a completely untapped market, where such a product or service doesn’t already exist.

Another thing: Don’t get carried away with buzzwords. Use your judgment, based on the insights you have of your customers and the existing landscape. That way, you'll get your MVP exactly right.

Related: Get Your Product Figured Out First

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

How to Steer Clear of Gimmicks When You're Strategizing Your Prototype

Product Development

How Big Companies Keep Consumers Happy With Product Micro-Changes (and How You Can, Too)

Product Development

5 Ways to Stop Skipping the Hard Questions of Entrepreneurship