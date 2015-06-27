The Executive Selection: Kiehl's For Men

June 27, 2015 1 min read

The grooming specialists at Kiehl’s have made it their business to get your skin in shape since 1851; that’s a century and a half of experience. We’ve got a few picks in mind that you can count on to keep you looking your best, with minimal effort and time. Start by determining your needs, then choose the products you can use consistently to achieve results.

Is your skin in the combination to oily range? Treat your complexion and control shine with the Kiehl’s Oil Eliminator Cleanser. It’s good for use in and out of the shower, and follow up daily with an even application of pore-minimizing Kiehl’s Oil Eliminator Anti-Shine Moisturizer.

Are you having a rough time with your shaving area? Opt for Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub with exfoliating properties that helps to rid the skin of impurities and over time helps to reduce ingrown hairs, and ensure that you apply the Kiehl’s Post Shave Repair Gel.