The 5 Biggest Reasons People Remain Stuck

July 14, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the entrepreneurial world, being stuck is one of the most frustrating situations imaginable, especially for entrepreneurs. By nature, these folks are eager to push the boundaries and work towards the future so being in a rut is a nightmare for many.

Here are a few common underlying themes when people feel like they are at a dead end and how to become unstuck.

1. Lack of motivation

For better or for worse, the entrepreneurial life is romanticized and glamorized to an incredible degree, drawing in a lot of excited minds who are eager to make their mark. While it’s a definitely a riveting path, people tend to glaze over the sheer amount of work required. A nine-to-five workweek simply isn’t an option for entrepreneurs. In fact, that’s practically a vacation for them. A lot of people lose motivation upon realizing how much work it takes, which unfortunately causes them to stay at square one.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

One way to reenergize yourself is to remember all the exciting reasons why you became an entrepreneur in the first place. Staying focused on these reasons will create new momentum in your business.

2. Poor daily habits

Every entrepreneur will attest to how important it is that they follow a certain ritual each day to get in the right frame of mind. Some do yoga, others read personal development books while still others like to write each day. Whatever it may be, these routines set the tone for their day. Ignoring this step in the entrepreneurial process is common, which is a shame as it's one of the most important things a person can do on a daily basis. Poor daily habits set a standard that simply isn’t conducive to greatness, and can cause entrepreneurs to become uninspired.

Ask yourself, “What’s one habit that I have that’s not contributing positively to my success?”

3. Fear of the unknown

Let’s be honest, even as an entrepreneur, moving forward can be frightening. In fact, it can be downright terrifying. There’s no shame in this fear but allowing it to take over does nothing but dig that rut deeper. Instead, take a deep breath, say, “You can do this,” and take that next step forward.

People are afraid of the unknown, so why not remove the mystery and make it known? As your life is near the end, the last thing you want is to wonder, “what could have happened if I went for my dreams?”

Related: Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?

4. Compliance with the status quo

Many people are happy with where they are, and there’s obviously nothing wrong with that. Job security and financial safety are incredibly important and in an ever-changing world, consistency is comfortable. However, people move forward when they’re willing to take risks, and taking chances naturally means that someone isn’t happy with the status quo. Entrepreneurs want more; they never want to settle. We should strive to reach new heights, blaze new trails, and go for our dreams. Maintaining the status quo isn’t negative, but it doesn’t allow for improvement or advancement, which keeps most people stuck.

5. Isolation

Business success is all about relationships, and building connections with others is paramount to entrepreneurial success. No one builds an empire alone, yet all too often people walk alone, despite the opportunities for excellent relationships that can be made available through a bit of networking. Reaching out and creating a connection isn’t a skill reserved for the elite; virtually anyone can do it. Self-imposed isolation is something that can be overcome, and doing nothing about it, is perhaps the easiest thing a person can do to stay stuck. I’ve found that participating in weekly mastermind groups is a great way to stay connected with other high achievers.

Related: Dealing with Isolation as a Solo Entrepreneur