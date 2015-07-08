Selfie

Russia Is Warning People About the Dangers of Taking Selfies

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Russia Is Warning People About the Dangers of Taking Selfies
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Selfies are all the rage these days, but they're also proving to be a safety hazard. 

In light of several life-threatening selfie-related incidents in Russia – at least 10 deaths and 100 injuries over the last year, according to the Associated Press -- the Russian Interior Ministry and the country's police force has created a campaign called "Safe Selfies."

Related: The Places Where Selfie Sticks Are Banned

Russia Warning About Selfies

Russia's police guide on how not to get killed by a selfie
Image credit: Ministry of Internal Affairs RF [RU]

The campaign includes pamphlets, safety videos, tips and images in the form of "no smoking"-style mock signage, instructing the people to avoid dangerous locations and situations while taking selfies – no train tracks, wild animals, firearms, at extreme heights (like roofs or electricity cables), in moving vehicles (by land and by sea) or venturing into highly trafficked streets, to name a few. (A full translation is below.)

This is perhaps the first time that the selfie itself has been deemed a safety risk. Selfie sticks, on the other hand, have been banned from a number of museums, attractions and events all over the world -- everywhere from the Palace of Versailles in Paris to the San Diego Convention Center on the eve of Comic-Con.  

The full translation of Russia's signage above is as follows, from left to right:

1. Selfie on railroad tracks is a bad idea if you cherish your life! 
A teenager wanted to take a picture of himself on tracks, but got electrocuted, fell off the bridge and died in a hospital.

2. Selfie with a weapon kills!
A 21-year-old female accidentally shot herself in a head with a traumatic gun while trying to snap a spectacular selfie. 

3. Selfie under voltage? It isn't worth it!
A ninth grader died taking a selfie. He grabbed exposed voltage wires.

4. Selfie on the water, it's hard to keep the balance!

5. Selfie on the roof, it's far to fall.

6. Selfie with animals, not always cute!

7. Selfie on top of train cars electrocutes! 

8. Selfie, choose your way! Perform a safe ascent!

 

Related: In Defense of the Selfie

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Selfie

Selfie Gone Wrong Fells 126-Year-Old Statue of Portuguese King

Selfie

Russia Is Warning People About the Dangers of Taking Selfies

Selfie

Ellen's Oscar Selfie Rapidly Becomes the Most Retweeted Image of All Time