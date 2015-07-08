Russia Is Warning People About the Dangers of Taking Selfies

July 8, 2015 2 min read

Selfies are all the rage these days, but they're also proving to be a safety hazard.

In light of several life-threatening selfie-related incidents in Russia – at least 10 deaths and 100 injuries over the last year, according to the Associated Press -- the Russian Interior Ministry and the country's police force has created a campaign called "Safe Selfies."

Related: The Places Where Selfie Sticks Are Banned

The campaign includes pamphlets, safety videos, tips and images in the form of "no smoking"-style mock signage, instructing the people to avoid dangerous locations and situations while taking selfies – no train tracks, wild animals, firearms, at extreme heights (like roofs or electricity cables), in moving vehicles (by land and by sea) or venturing into highly trafficked streets, to name a few. (A full translation is below.)

This is perhaps the first time that the selfie itself has been deemed a safety risk. Selfie sticks, on the other hand, have been banned from a number of museums, attractions and events all over the world -- everywhere from the Palace of Versailles in Paris to the San Diego Convention Center on the eve of Comic-Con.

The full translation of Russia's signage above is as follows, from left to right:

1. Selfie on railroad tracks is a bad idea if you cherish your life!

A teenager wanted to take a picture of himself on tracks, but got electrocuted, fell off the bridge and died in a hospital.

2. Selfie with a weapon kills!

A 21-year-old female accidentally shot herself in a head with a traumatic gun while trying to snap a spectacular selfie.

3. Selfie under voltage? It isn't worth it!

A ninth grader died taking a selfie. He grabbed exposed voltage wires.

4. Selfie on the water, it's hard to keep the balance!

5. Selfie on the roof, it's far to fall.

6. Selfie with animals, not always cute!

7. Selfie on top of train cars electrocutes!

8. Selfie, choose your way! Perform a safe ascent!

Related: In Defense of the Selfie