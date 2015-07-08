Security

Grounded Planes, Halted Stocks: Why Today's Scary String of Tech Glitches Matter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Grounded Planes, Halted Stocks: Why Today's Scary String of Tech Glitches Matter
Image credit: William Iven
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read
Many an IT department was in emergency mode today. United Airlines grounded all flights thanks to a network connectivity issue this morning while the New York Stock Exchange dealt with its own internal tech issue that temporarily suspended trading. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal was working to fix an outage that downed its site.

While everything seems to be back in order, and the Department of Homeland Security and White House each claim there was no foul play behind the glitches, the scary string of events is a reminder to businesses everywhere that protecting your tech systems and online property is of utmost importance.

There are many tools and strategies you can use to keep your company and employee information secure. Here are five.

1. Equip every device with security software and make sure it's kept up to date.

Across all company computers, especially those mobile devices that employees use to work remotely make sure that they are set up with current and regularly updated firewall, malware and spyware software programs. Constantly be scanning for holes or potential issues in your system.

Read more: 4 Ways Your Small Business Can Better Prevent Cyber Crime

2. Check your email.

As the recent Sony hack shows us, an email leak can be devastating. Be on guard for emails that come with any unusual attachments, or ones that ask for passwords, credit card or bank information, or your Social Security number. Never answer them or forward them -- report them immediately. And look into encrypting your company emails even if you aren't always dealing with super sensitive information.

Read more: Do This to Prevent Cyber Crime and Save Your Business from Disaster

3. Change up your passwords. 

Because it can never be said enough, change your passwords regularly. And don't even think about doing some sort of variation on “12345” or “password.” Come up with passwords using mnemonics or memorable phrases as a base instead. Don't use the same password across all your accounts and utilize two-factor (or more) authentication.

Read more: Password Statistics: The Bad, the Worse and the Ugly (Infographic)

4. Watch payments carefully. 

For many big retailers, weaknesses within point of sale systems have made it easy for hackers to pounce. Make sure your system is up to date and compliant with all of the current regulations. Also, while it may seem counterintuitive, consider externalizing your payment processing system; having an in-house system can create a “one-stop shop” for hackers.

Read more: Avoiding the 'Inevitable' Breach: 4 Ways Retailers Should Amp Up Security

5. Vet the outside companies you work with.

If you outsource anything involving customer information to third parties, whether it is credit card information, addresses or something else, thoroughly research the security systems that they have in place. If anything seems off or missing to you, look to work with another firm. Make sure you are satisfied that you and your customers will be secure.

Read more: 5 Tips to Protect Your Business From Hackers

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Security

Beef up Your Online Privacy With Private Internet Access VPN

Security

Protect Your Personal and Business Data With This Discounted VPN

Security

Keep Your Browsing Data Private With This VPN