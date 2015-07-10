All In A Day's Work: Increase Productivity In And Out Of The Office
Guilty of procrastinating? Staying productive and on task isn’t always the easiest goal to meet. But this infographic by Salesforce tells you everything you need to know about maximizing productivity at the office. Here are a few key pointers: eat well, sleep well, and yes, it's okay to take a break to enjoy a cute cat video on YouTube every couple of hours.