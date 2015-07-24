Managing Employees

Be the Benevolent Dictator Your Company Deserves

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Be the Benevolent Dictator Your Company Deserves
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of SquadUP, Inc.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apparently I ruffled a few feathers when I claimed in a recent column that businesses aren’t democracies, which leads me to believe it would be worthwhile to address that point in greater detail.

Running a business with a small team means your bandwidth is extremely limited. You’re dealing with everything directly, whether it’s building desks and setting up phones for your sales team, hiring new employees, advancing your product, or just making sure you have money in the bank. It’s exhausting, it feels endless, and it teaches brutal lessons about the importance of efficiency.

What’s more, you have a vision to maintain. Sure, your company’s long-term plan probably exists piecemeal in documents and presentations, but the singular, cohesive idea of how your product and business roadmaps come together likely exists primarily in the minds of one or two company founders. Getting from square one to the realization of that vision is a lot like moving a mountain one stone at a time -- the only way to make it more grueling would be to get every stone approved with a companywide vote before anyone was allowed to pick it up.

Saying that businesses aren’t democracies is my way of highlighting the importance of leadership and accountability. Founders and employees at a startup need the ability to operate autonomously. The CEO shouldn’t need approval when deciding to switch task-management tools, a technical lead shouldn’t have to explain why she wants to reconfigure a portion of the database structure, and so on. It’s critical that people be empowered to make bold decisions and take ownership of their part of the business, and that can’t happen when everything’s run like a focus group.

Related: 5 Things to Know Before Starting a Business With Friends

This isn’t to say that collaboration is a dying paradigm, however. Quite the opposite, in fact. Problem solving through collaboration is extremely effective and likely more efficient than solving problems on one’s own, but there is a serious difference between problem solving and decision making. The former benefits from collaboration, while the latter demands executive action or a conclusion to be made after consideration. Collaboration can allow team leaders to make informed decisions, but every decision and its consequences should rest in the hands of the executive.

All of this brings me back to what I initially said about the importance of being efficient. As a founder and friend once told me, “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it also didn’t take a f**king millenium.” Inertia kills startups, and the best antidote to that isn’t a committee. It’s a strong, thoughtful leader who listens to others while being unafraid to make tough decisions and accepting responsibility for their outcomes.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, right? It’s a ton of responsibility, but that’s why you’re here.

This article was written by a member of the AlleyNYC contributor network. AlleyNYC is one of the world’s largest innovation hubs, helping foster the growth of startups in its flagship location in New York City. Entrepreneur Media is a partner and investor in AlleyNYC. If you would like to learn more about AlleyNYC and how to apply for membership visit here.

Related: Marathons & Mud Runs. Great Business, But Where's The Tech?

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Managing Employees

Do You Understand How Your Employees Think?

Managing Employees

If You Don't Listen to Your Employees, Someone Else Will

Managing Employees

How to Avoid Horrific Musk-Like Employee Reviews