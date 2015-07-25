The Dictionary: Fragrance Explained

July 25, 2015 2 min read

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A SPRAY AND A SPLASH?

If your fragrance is called a splash, it means it does not come with an atomizer. Basically, it’s packaged in a glass bottle with a screw-top, and you apply it by putting a few drops in your hands and “splashing” it on the shave area and throat. A spray is exactly what it sounds like: a bottle with an atomizer that you spray onto the skin.

WHAT DOES LAYERING MEAN?

The term “layering” is used by beauty industry pros to explain using ancillary products in a particular scent range. In brief, it means using your fragrance’s matching body wash or bar of soap, for example. Why layer? To ensure a long-wearing scent and to prevent conflicting scent combinations.

WHAT IS A LOTION?

Typically used in the context of “aftershave lotion,” it is the beauty industry term to describe the liquid format of an aftershave. It is not a creamy-textured product; it is the “juice” format of a fragrance used for post-shave purposes. Usually sold in splash format (as mentioned earlier), aftershave lotion is becoming increasingly hard to find with many brands opting instead to create milky-textured post-shave products.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN EAU DE TOILETTE AND EAU DE PARFUM?

Men’s fragrances can be found in both formats, and these terms refer to the con- centration of essential oils in a fragrance. Eau de Toilette has a staying power of approximately six to eight hours, depending on the quality. Eau de Parfum lasts for roughly eight to 10 hours, again relative to production quality.

PRO TIP Timing is everything. Opt for several scents that appeal to you, and alternate for different occasions. Your scent for the club is perhaps not a fragrance appropriate for the boardroom.