Grooming

The Dictionary: Fragrance Explained

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Dictionary: Fragrance Explained
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A SPRAY AND A SPLASH?
If your fragrance is called a splash, it means it does not come with an atomizer. Basically, it’s packaged in a glass bottle with a screw-top, and you apply it by putting a few drops in your hands and “splashing” it on the shave area and throat. A spray is exactly what it sounds like: a bottle with an atomizer that you spray onto the skin.

WHAT DOES LAYERING MEAN?
The term “layering” is used by beauty industry pros to explain using ancillary products in a particular scent range. In brief, it means using your fragrance’s matching body wash or bar of soap, for example. Why layer? To ensure a long-wearing scent and to prevent conflicting scent combinations.

WHAT IS A LOTION?
Typically used in the context of “aftershave lotion,” it is the beauty industry term to describe the liquid format of an aftershave. It is not a creamy-textured product; it is the “juice” format of a fragrance used for post-shave purposes. Usually sold in splash format (as mentioned earlier), aftershave lotion is becoming increasingly hard to find with many brands opting instead to create milky-textured post-shave products.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN EAU DE TOILETTE AND EAU DE PARFUM?
Men’s fragrances can be found in both formats, and these terms refer to the con- centration of essential oils in a fragrance. Eau de Toilette has a staying power of approximately six to eight hours, depending on the quality. Eau de Parfum lasts for roughly eight to 10 hours, again relative to production quality.

PRO TIP Timing is everything. Opt for several scents that appeal to you, and alternate for different occasions. Your scent for the club is perhaps not a fragrance appropriate for the boardroom.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Grooming

5 Ways This Veteran Used His Military Experience to Grow a $3.5-Million Beard Grooming Business

Grooming

The Executive Selection: Clinique For Men

Grooming

From One 'Trep To Another: Dr. Apa Wants To Help You Make A Great Impression