Freelancers

Four Ways Being A Freelancer Is Better Than Being An Employee

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Four Ways Being A Freelancer Is Better Than Being An Employee
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I’ve been a half-time employee. I’ve also been a full-time employee. And since December 2013, I’m a freelance writer, editor, and translator. I’m glad I’ve spent some time in a regular working structure but I love my freelancer status and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It is so much better than a nine to five job; here’s why:

1. Freedom That urban myth that freelancers are the most free people on earth? It might be urban but it’s not a myth. It’s real. We’re free people; we’re free to live wherever we want without taking into consideration commute time (and discomfort); we’re free to travel the world over for four months if we choose to. We’re free to work on New Year’s Eve and we’re free to say no. We must bear the consequences of our decisions but that’s the point: We take the decisions.

2. Time Management To be sustainable and even make big bucks, us freelancers might need to work approximately the same amount of hours as full-time employees but we can manage our working hours the way we want to. We can spend the day at the beach and then work until five in the morning. Yes, we need to respect deadlines. Yes, staying awake until sunrise everyday is not the healthiest thing to do, but as long as we deliver, we can do whatever the hell we want with our days (and nights). Our time, our rules.

3. Risk-free I know this sounds controversial. In most developed countries, there are perks that come with full-time employment –think health insurance and other benefits - but being your own boss gives you a certain type of security. No one can force us to do something we’re reluctant to do, whether it’s writing an article that serves an advertiser’s interests or sign a very cheap-looking website with our name. We don’t risk anyone imposing a project and we don’t risk the boss’ second-generation cousin climbing the ladder instead of us.

4. Sense of self-achievement A lot of freelancers I know often ask for lower rates than what they should be getting. There seems to be a universal lack of self-confidence –and sometimes even self-shaming- in the world of freelancing; people seem to think that those who can’t work freelance, and we often ascribe to that myth. However, freelancers who know their value get a much bigger sense of self-worth than full-time employees- blame it on all those employers who take pleasure in not rewarding their employees for their individual achievements. When we’re commissioned for a project, we know it’s because of our quality work, not because we “belong” to a multinational company with downtown headquarters.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Freelancers

Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Freelancers

3 Ways to Attract Top Freelancers to Your Company

Freelancers

It's Way Past Time to Get Over These 3 Stereotypes About Freelance Workers