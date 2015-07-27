Apple Watch

Apple Watch to Be Sold at Best Buy Stores

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Watch to Be Sold at Best Buy Stores
Image credit: Apple
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The Apple Watch will be available at stores of Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, starting Aug. 7.

The Apple Watch and Apple Watch Sport models will be sold at more than 300 Best Buy stores in time for the holiday shopping season, a spokeswoman for Apple Inc said.

"Customers love Apple Watch, and we are thrilled to begin offering it at Best Buy," she said in an email.

Best Buy is the first retailer to sell the watch outside of the Apple retail store.

"The Apple Watch is an important addition to an emerging product category, and we know our customers want it," Jason Bonfig, senior category officer, said on the Best Buy website.

The company said the product will also be available on its online store BestBuy.com.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the Apple watch was coming to Best Buy.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told Reuters earlier this month that sales of the Apple Watch had beat the company's expectations. He said in the nine weeks since its launch in late April, the device had sold better than either iPhones or iPads over a similar period after their launch.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says

Apple Watch

At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch to Be Sold at Best Buy Stores