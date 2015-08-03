Credit Cards

Say Hello to EMV, the Technology That Makes Credit Cards Safer (Infographic)

Protect your sales, profit and brand by downloading this free, comprehensive guide to understanding and preparing for EMV credit cards. Businesses that fail to update their payment processing systems by Oct. 1, 2015 will be exposed to new and possibly devastating liabilities. Prepare your business today.

As the United States transitions to chip-enabled credit cards, business owners may have questions about EMV-chip cards and how processing payments will work. This infographic will help explain this new technology and how it will help keep your customers' information and your own business safe.

Related: The EMV Card Deadline Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Business.

