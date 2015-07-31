Startup Funding

MakeMyTrip invests $5M in travel start-up Bona Vita, acquires 67% stake

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
MakeMyTrip invests $5M in travel start-up Bona Vita, acquires 67% stake
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gurgaon-headquarter and Nasdaq listed online travel firm MakeMyTrip.com has invested $5 million in New Delhi-based travel start-up Bona Vita Technologies, acquiring majority shareholding on a fully diluted basis. MakeMyTrip disclosed the recent development in its first quarterly filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The travel portal also reported an increase of 14.7 per cent in its year-on-year revenue at $38.1 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2015.

Commenting on new investment Deep Kalra, Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “We have invested $5 million in Bona Vita Technologies Private Limited acquiring 67 per cent shareholding on a fully-diluted basis.”

Founded by former Sanpdeal Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Amitabh Misra, Bona Vita intends to use this capital to build a differentiated product offering in the travel industry. Misra joined Snapdeal in 2011, and was credited with creating and building company’s IT infrastructure and backend systems. Later Misra, who is an IIT Kanpur and University of California at Berkeley alumni, resigned from his post at the end of February this year to start his own entrepreneurial venture Bona Vita Technologies.

In recent past, MakeMyTrip has sealed line of deals. Last week, the company picked up a 28 per cent stake in Leisure and Lifestyle Information Services website HolidayIQ for $15 million. It also bought an 18 per cent stake in California-based Inspirock.com, an online planning tool for developing customizable itineraries. In April, MakeMytrip acquired the assets of travel planning firm Mygola.com. Prior to that, in January 2015, the firm also bought 25 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based digital hotel marketing solutions start-up Simplotel.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

Tech in Health is Finding More Buyers in India & Investors are Encashing This Opportunity

Small Business Heroes

A Public-Private Partnership Could Be Key to Your Startup's Survival

Startup Funding

Merging Their Core Competencies with Binny Bansal's Expertise, This Startup Aims to Transform How India Buys Insurance