Mark Zuckerberg and His Wife Are Expecting a Baby Girl

July 31, 2015 2 min read

Facebook's CEO is now a dad-to-be.

On Friday, Mark Zuckerberg posted a lengthy Facebook update, announcing that he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a baby girl.

The baby clearly has already inherited some of her father's tendencies – Zuckerberg said that, in an ultrasound, she gave him a "thumbs up 'like' with her hand."

Zuckerberg also took the opportunity to share his and Chan's struggles following three miscarriages over the last few years.

"Most people don't discuss miscarriages because you worry your problems will distance you or reflect upon you -- as if you're defective or did something to cause this," he wrote. "So you struggle on your own."

The Facebook CEO expressed hope that sharing his experiences would allow for more people to feel hope and share their own stories.

Check out Zuckerberg's full post, plus a photo of the couple with their magnificent dog, Beast, below:

Priscilla and I have some exciting news: we're expecting a baby girl!This will be a new chapter in our lives. We've... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, July 31, 2015

