Food Businesses

Soylent Announces Next Generation Meal Replacement Will Arrive Pre-Bottled

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Soylent Announces Next Generation Meal Replacement Will Arrive Pre-Bottled
Image credit: Soylent
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Soylent, a sippable meal replacement startup that has become especially faddy in entrepreneurial circles, has just announced the October release of Soylent 2.0 -- its next generation beverage that will arrive pre-bottled as opposed to in mixable powder form.

A 12-pack of the stark white, black-capped bottles will be priced at $34.

Image credit: Soylent

Soylent 2.0 contains different ingredients from Soylent’s only other meal replacement offering, a mixable powder called Soylent 1.5. (Since its launch, there have been five total iterations of this powder.) The bottled version now features soy protein -- as opposed to brown rice protein -- and derives its fat energy from farm-free algae sources for maximum environmental sustainability.

Related: Soylent Says Won't Sue Copycat Meal Replacement 'Schmoylent'

Soylent 2.0 is vegan and doesn’t need to be refrigerated for one year. The product “has the potential to reduce the ecological impact of food production,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the launch, which also features a promo video of a man stranded on a deserted island who’s able to subsist solely on the creamy white liquid.

Image credit: Soylent

“Each bottle of Soylent 2.0 contains 20 percent of daily values for all essential vitamins and minerals,” the company said.

The food tech startup last slurped down a $20 million funding round in January led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Related: Food-Tech Startup Soylent Snags $20 Million in Funding

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Keto, Plant-Based or Gluten-Free? Supermarket Chain Introduces Shelf Label System to Make It Easier to Shop by Dietary Restrictions.

Food Businesses

How Food and Beverage Brands Can Stand Out to Retail Buyers

Food Businesses

Doing Right by the Animals Used in Food Products Is a Costly But Worthy Business Investment