Venture Capital

Venture Capital Confidence Hits Two-Year Low

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Venture Capital Confidence Hits Two-Year Low
Image credit: Jason Way Photography | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

There's no tangible evidence that air is coming out of the tech start-up market, but its financiers are nonetheless expressing some concern.

According to a quarterly gauge of investor sentiment, confidence among venture capitalists dropped to a two-year low in the three months ended June. Sky-high valuations continue to be an issue, and economic rifts around the globe are increasingly on investors' minds.

"Uncertainty over the entry of new types of investors, the rising cost of doing business in Silicon Valley and the potential fallout of macro environment issues (e.g., China, E.U.) also gave pause to some venture investors," according to the second-quarter Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Confidence Index, released on Tuesday.

The index, based on a June 2015 survey of 28 Bay Area venture investors, scored a 3.73 out of 5, declining from 3.81 in the first quarter and reaching the lowest since the first three months of 2013. Confidence now sits at its 11-year average, the report said.

Still, fundraising has yet to show any sign of slowing. In fact, venture investors poured $17.5 billion into start-ups in the second quarter, the most in any period since the dot-com bubble in 2000, according to the National Venture Capital Association.

And investors interviewed for the confidence index showed plenty of optimism. The talent in tech, increased number of funding sources and penetration of technology into every industry were some of the reasons given.

For the skeptics, Allegis Capital's Bob Ackerman summed up the myriad concerns.

"The unprecedented fundraising and valuations associated with so-called `unicorns' and the knock-on effects for the venture ecosystem in terms of broader market expectations around valuations, compensation and all aspects of the costs of doing business for venture companies gives reason for substantial pause," he said in the report. "Expectations are beginning to outpace reality."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Venture Capital

How We Can Beat Venture Capital's Diversity Problem

Venture Capital

How to Drive Growth -- With or Without VC Funding

Venture Capital

Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.