Ari Levy is CNBC's senior technology reporter in San Francisco.
Apps
How This Unlikely App Made It to the Top of the App Store Rankings
An app that lets school teachers communicate with students and parents hit the number 11 spot this week.
News and Trends
Why Google's Move to Alphabet Just Changed This Man's Life
Google's restructuring means the purchase of more than a few domains from Daniel Negari's web domain registry, XYZ.com.
Venture Capital
Venture Capital Confidence Hits Two-Year Low
The second-quarter Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Confidence Index was released on Tuesday.
eBay
What's Left for eBay After the PayPal Breakup?
For the ecommerce company, life could get lonely in a hurry.
Valuations
Slack Valuation More Than Doubles to $2.8 Billion
Slack Valuation More Than Doubles to $2.8 Billion The messaging app just raised $160 million in a new financing round.
Trends
Big Funds Pour Money Into Online Lending
Watch out. Interest from institutional investors is heating up.
Executive shakeup
Déjà Vu: Zynga Founder Returns as CEO
Mark Pincus, who stepped down as CEO of the gaming company in 2013, is reclaiming the title.
Venture Capital
Is Twitter Big Enough to Be in Venture Capital?
The San Francisco-based company's cash position is a fraction of the biggest tech companies. And yet Twitter Ventures is open for business.
Privacy Concerns
When It Comes to Privacy, People Fear Facebook Most
The big social network also has the unfortunate distinction of being the company viewed as most likely to have a corporate scandal.
Opportunity
This Is Google's Achilles' Heel -- And Startups are Targeting It
Could hungry entrepreneurs take a bite out of the tech giant in this particular area?
Apple
The Apple Event: What's Probably Coming
From the iPhone and iWatch to payments, here's what to expect at Apple's secretive event coming up on Tuesday.
The 5 Problems Google Will Face in the Next 10 Years
As Google celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its IPO, here's a look at the challenges that lie ahead.
IPOs
Tech IPOs Not Keeping Pace With VC Funding Surge
Venture capitalists opened their wallets wide during the second quarter, but venture-backed initial public offerings fell.