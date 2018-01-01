Ari Levy

Ari Levy is CNBC's senior technology reporter in San Francisco.

How This Unlikely App Made It to the Top of the App Store Rankings
Apps

How This Unlikely App Made It to the Top of the App Store Rankings

An app that lets school teachers communicate with students and parents hit the number 11 spot this week.
4 min read
Why Google's Move to Alphabet Just Changed This Man's Life
News and Trends

Why Google's Move to Alphabet Just Changed This Man's Life

Google's restructuring means the purchase of more than a few domains from Daniel Negari's web domain registry, XYZ.com.
3 min read
Venture Capital Confidence Hits Two-Year Low
Venture Capital

Venture Capital Confidence Hits Two-Year Low

The second-quarter Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist Confidence Index was released on Tuesday.
2 min read
What's Left for eBay After the PayPal Breakup?
eBay

What's Left for eBay After the PayPal Breakup?

For the ecommerce company, life could get lonely in a hurry.
6 min read
Slack Valuation More Than Doubles to $2.8 Billion
Valuations

Slack Valuation More Than Doubles to $2.8 Billion

Slack Valuation More Than Doubles to $2.8 Billion The messaging app just raised $160 million in a new financing round.
2 min read
Big Funds Pour Money Into Online Lending
Trends

Big Funds Pour Money Into Online Lending

Watch out. Interest from institutional investors is heating up.
5 min read
Déjà Vu: Zynga Founder Returns as CEO
Executive shakeup

Déjà Vu: Zynga Founder Returns as CEO

Mark Pincus, who stepped down as CEO of the gaming company in 2013, is reclaiming the title.
4 min read
Is Twitter Big Enough to Be in Venture Capital?
Venture Capital

Is Twitter Big Enough to Be in Venture Capital?

The San Francisco-based company's cash position is a fraction of the biggest tech companies. And yet Twitter Ventures is open for business.
3 min read
When It Comes to Privacy, People Fear Facebook Most
Privacy Concerns

When It Comes to Privacy, People Fear Facebook Most

The big social network also has the unfortunate distinction of being the company viewed as most likely to have a corporate scandal.
5 min read
This Is Google's Achilles' Heel -- And Startups are Targeting It
Opportunity

This Is Google's Achilles' Heel -- And Startups are Targeting It

Could hungry entrepreneurs take a bite out of the tech giant in this particular area?
6 min read
The Apple Event: What's Probably Coming
Apple

The Apple Event: What's Probably Coming

From the iPhone and iWatch to payments, here's what to expect at Apple's secretive event coming up on Tuesday.
3 min read
The 5 Problems Google Will Face in the Next 10 Years
Google

The 5 Problems Google Will Face in the Next 10 Years

As Google celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its IPO, here's a look at the challenges that lie ahead.
8 min read
Tech IPOs Not Keeping Pace With VC Funding Surge
IPOs

Tech IPOs Not Keeping Pace With VC Funding Surge

Venture capitalists opened their wallets wide during the second quarter, but venture-backed initial public offerings fell.
3 min read
