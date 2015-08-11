Social Media

The Tricks to Creating the Perfect Social-Media Post (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Tricks to Creating the Perfect Social-Media Post (Infographic)
Image credit: mama_mia | Shutterstock
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Does the perfect social media post exist?

If it did, this hypothetical post would publish at exactly the right moment to optimize organic reach and engagement. It would be written in the precise tone and voice that would garner positive audience response. And it would capture some sentiment or zeitgeist-y thing in such an authentic way that your audience would have no choice but to share it.

Does it exist? Probably—but it’s so rare, so elusive that its pursuit has become the marketer’s holy grail. 

While it may be elusive, it’s still worth the effort. And the following infographic from MyCleverAgency shares some tips that will put you on the right path to better Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and Vine posts, along with timing tips: 

Click to Enlarge

Can You Guess the Largest Companies by Revenue in Each State?(Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

How to Use Your Instagram to Create a Lucrative Career

Social Media

5 Rising Social Media Platforms to Watch

Small Business Heroes

8 Examples of Brilliant Instagram Marketing