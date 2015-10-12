Board of Directors

In Your Next Board Presentation, Here's What to Lead With: People

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
In Your Next Board Presentation, Here's What to Lead With: People
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s the day of your board meeting. You are prepared and looking forward to a useful discussion. Your presentation is rich with financial data, key performance indicators and the most spectacular charts PowerPoint can deliver. It’s a deck that you expect will dramatically enhance your talk.

Related: A Startup Founder's Biggest Blunder?

When you finish, a board member with a knack for asking insightful and pointed questions responds: “So, are you confident that your people can get it done?” You respond with an enthusiastic "Yes!" But you can already see from your listeners' faces that they may not share your confidence.

You realize you’ve missed your window for presenting your business’ most crucial asset to the committee. People.

People = investments

In many companies, particularly technology providers, people costs are typically the single biggest line item. Yet, few board presentations include the company’s people strategy. Instead, we tend to focus on financial metrics, like revenue.

Yet, how you build out your team and leadership can reveal a lot about your company's trajectory. After all, the talent that's hired is a key indicator that, long term, your company is on track to win, grow and scale.

Related: Building a Board: Female Founders/CEOs Wanted 

Talent = future performance

In addition to financial metrics, a great deck leads with your human capital strategy. Because you're your company’s “chief recruiting officer,” your board wants to know that you are hiring strategically and keeping your team engaged. With a people-first approach and the right plan, future revenue will follow. After all, engaged employees are committed and motivated to impact the organization’s bottom line.

You’ve also likely spent a large percentage of your time on hiring the right talent. Now is the time to show off your hard work. Instead of communicating descriptive data -- number of hires, sales pipeline, and quotas -- offer insights into whom you have hired by clarifying how the team positions your business for future growth.

So, next board meeting, make a plan. Enure that your board deck leads with revenue and people. By going the extra distance to articulate the people strategy behind your business plan, you’ll demonstrate your leadership for driving strategic growth and change.

Related: The 5 Questions Entrepreneurs Must Ask When Choosing Board Members

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

An All-Female Board Needs to Be as Unremarkable as an All-Male One

Board of Directors

A Bad Board of Directors Can Ruin Your Company -- Here's How to Make Sure It Doesn't Happen to You