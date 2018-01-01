Duncan Lennox

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder

Duncan Lennox is CEO and co-founder of Qstream, the makers of mobile-enterprise software for building smarter, more confident sales teams at scale. Under Lennox’s leadership and strategic vision, the company has captured the attention of some of the world’s largest enterprises, including AstraZeneca, MasterCard, Pfizer, Xerox and Wells Fargo. He lends his knowledge on sales force performance, mobility and entrepreneurship at industry conferences.

In Your Next Board Presentation, Here's What to Lead With: People
Board of Directors

Sure, PowerPoint data presentations will impress. But what's your 'people strategy'?
3 min read
5 Ways to Boost Employees' Memories
Memory

Don't waste time and money going over things. Use these strategies to improve retention.
4 min read
