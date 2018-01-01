Guest Writer

CEO and Co-Founder

Duncan Lennox is CEO and co-founder of Qstream, the makers of mobile-enterprise software for building smarter, more confident sales teams at scale. Under Lennox’s leadership and strategic vision, the company has captured the attention of some of the world’s largest enterprises, including AstraZeneca, MasterCard, Pfizer, Xerox and Wells Fargo. He lends his knowledge on sales force performance, mobility and entrepreneurship at industry conferences.