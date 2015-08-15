Style

The Executive Selection: Bremont

The Executive Selection: Bremont
Image credit: Bremont
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There are timepieces that look good, then there are timepieces that work well, and then there is the rare timepiece that manages to be ergonomic, attractive, and boast a good backstory. The Bremont Kingsman checks all of those boxes (and more). With a 42-hour power reserve, World Time Zone function, water resistance up to 100 meters, and the domed anti-reflective, scratch resistant sapphire crystal fit-out, it’s no wonder this watch was developed in partnership for director Matthew Vaughn’s blockbuster Kingsman The Secret Service. The strap is finely-stitched calf skin leather with a stainless steel pin buckle. The Kingsman range includes a crafted rose gold chronograph World Timer on an alligator strap (worn by the agents in the movie), and a black chronograph model on a NATO band (worn by the trainee recruits in the movie). You can see our pick, the Kingsman Stainless Steel model, worn by the recruit trainer played by Mark Strong. And here’s a cool piece of trivia for the film buffs: Bremont co-founder, Nick English, makes an appearance in the film as one of the Secret Service agents wearing one of the three special edition Kingsman watches. 

Bremont Kingsman Special Edition in stainless steel

 

