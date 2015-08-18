Book Reviews

Book Review: 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do By Amy Morin

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book Review: 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do By Amy Morin
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At first glance, this is the farthest thing from a book that applies to corporate culture, but a deeper read shows that it is a great self-improvement tool. Morin’s advice will, by default, also improve your performance at the office. Using the tools she has developed as a psychotherapist, the author provides a list of 13 things that people who are mentally strong don’t do- ranging from quelling self pity (“They don’t waste time feeling sorry for themselves”) to patience as a virtue (“They don’t expect immediate results”). This writer’s favourite is number 12: “They don’t feel the world owes them anything.” Each chapter delves further into the header, and provides positive and forward-thinking tactics on how to fix your flaw in logic. This is a fantastic book for anyone seeking a reality check. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Book Reviews

Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer

Book Reviews

Book Review: Snakes In Suits, By Paul Babiak And Robert D. Hare

Book Reviews

Book Review: The Business Romantic: Give Everything, Quantify Nothing, And Create Something Greater Than Yourself By Tim Leberecht