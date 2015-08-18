Book Review: 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do By Amy Morin

August 18, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At first glance, this is the farthest thing from a book that applies to corporate culture, but a deeper read shows that it is a great self-improvement tool. Morin’s advice will, by default, also improve your performance at the office. Using the tools she has developed as a psychotherapist, the author provides a list of 13 things that people who are mentally strong don’t do- ranging from quelling self pity (“They don’t waste time feeling sorry for themselves”) to patience as a virtue (“They don’t expect immediate results”). This writer’s favourite is number 12: “They don’t feel the world owes them anything.” Each chapter delves further into the header, and provides positive and forward-thinking tactics on how to fix your flaw in logic. This is a fantastic book for anyone seeking a reality check.