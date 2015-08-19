10 Best Accounting Websites for Startups

August 19, 2015 7 min read

In today’s world, an accountant needs more than just a brick and mortar office. They need to continually expand their knowledge, keep up with the latest industry insights, and be able to share their knowledge with people looking for financial advice. The same is true with your startup. You need to constantly keep up with accounting best practices to help your business grow financially.

I've been a CPA for almost 20 years now and keeping up with all the new regulations is a large task. Scouring the Internet for accounting sites that can educate and inspire is time consuming, so I’ve done the legwork for you. These 10 sites for small business owners are where I look for the best accounting advice to help keep my business up to date.

1. Accounting Coach

Accounting Coach was established in 2003 to allow students, bookkeepers, and small business owners to learn new accounting skills or to increase their present knowledge. Their goal is to make this educational material available without the cost of tuition, books and other expenses of formal education. The only requirement is an Internet connection.

Accounting Coach also offers a professional version of their program that features interactive tests and visual tutorials. Information about fees for Accounting Coach Pro may be found on their website.

2. Sleeter

The Sleeter Group was established in 1994 in Pleasanton, California. Their goal is to provide educational resources for accountants and small business owners. Sleeter has assembled a group of more than 700 accounting professionals to serve as consultants for members of the group and also provide implementation services. Sleeter holds an annual conference and trade show where the latest accounting services and software programs are highlighted.

Members of the Sleeter Group also have access to webinars, QuickBooks reference guides and 25 free QuickBooks assessment exams. They can receive discounted webinar access and admission to the annual conference.

3. The Blunt Bean Counter

Mark Goodfield is the author of the Blunt Bean Counter, a blog that offers advice on income taxes, finance and the role of money in our lives. Any individual can gain new insight from the Blunt Bean Counter. However, many of the topics are more relevant to the owners of private companies and those with a high net worth.

Goodfield has more than 25 years of accounting and finance experience and is a chartered professional account. He is a partner in a major Toronto accounting firm. The Blunt Bean Counter takes a realistic view of the world of finance and offers insight with a sometimes “no filter” approach along with a bit of humor.

4. Skoda Minotti Blog

Skoda Minotti was founded in 1980 with a vision to provide comprehensive accounting services that help their clients grow and prosper. They expanded their services to include business valuation and litigation, financial services and strategic marketing. Their blog has an extensive amount of information on each of these topics. Skoda Minotti also made a significant change to the accounting industry by allowing non-CPA ownership and investment in CPA firms.

While Skoda Minotti seeks to increase profits and help businesses grow, they operate under a set of core values. Community involvement, family values, and integrity are some of these principles along with having compassion for others.

5. The Economist

The field of accounting is a vital aspect of the business world but it is only one facet of the vast field of economics. The Economist accounting blog took this idea into consideration and has a number of entries covering world politics, business, and finance and culture. Readers may learn about the latest innovations in science and technology and learn about online and in-person events involving the world of business and finance.

The Economist offers digital and print subscriptions.

6. Accounting for Management

Accurate accounting is vital to the success of any business. Students of accounting must learn a vast amount of information to be able to secure employment in the field. Such individuals who may have difficulty grasping accounting principles may now find assistance from Accounting for Management.

Accounting for Management provides clear, concise explanations for all types of accounting situations. The site is divided into sections that involve examples, explanations, problems, and calculators. Site visitors may explore the site and find the assistance needed to increase their mastery of accounting.

7. Evergreen Small Business

Evergreen Small Business is a blog that offers a broad spectrum of advice for the small business owner. There is a section dedicated to frequently asked questions regarding tax accounting, financial planning and management for small business. Examples of their expertise can be found in recent posts include Using the Delphi Method for Small Business Problem Solving and Index Funds and Asset Allocation Even Better for the Wealthy?

Evergreen Small Business was founded by Steve Nelson, a Seattle CPA with 30 years of experience in the field of accounting. Nelson specializes in tax concerns of S corporations, foreign tax issues and small business consulting. He also provides financial planning and works with individuals experiencing complex financial issues.

8. Accounting Learnatorium

Filing annual taxes can be a stressful time for any business owner. Not only do small business owners have to remain updated on changing tax laws, they must still maintain the daily operations of their company. This is especially true for service-based small businesses.

Due Accounting has created the Accounting Learnatorium in response to this unique need. This all started when my friend John Rampton approached me to write for his blog about some of the accounting tips that I've experienced over the years. While scouring the blog, I started learning more than I could ever have imagined.

The Learnatorium provides accounting strategies and other advice that can help small business owners handle the often daunting task of finding and working with the best accountant. The Learnatorium is updated weekly and also includes stress-reducing ideas and a few bits of humor to lighten the day.

9. FEI Daily

Change is constant. Accounting and other financial executives need to stay current on significant events and regulatory changes. The FEI Daily provides the most current news concerning the field on accounting, industry leadership, and compliance with regulations. Public policy and technology are other topics explored in the FEI Daily.

Financial Executives International was established more than 80 years ago. The group realized the need to evolve as the global conditions can change rapidly and industry leaders needed a source for to provide such information. Membership in FEI Daily is available.

10. Dear Drebit

Accounting professional now have a forum to discuss and receive answers on a number of accounting and financial issues. Dear Drebit allows site visitors to submit questions regarding accounting as it applies to a business valuation, health care reform, and a number of other financial topics.

Dear Drebit was created by Rea and Associates, an Ohio certified public accounting Firm. They have been in existence since 1938 and currently have 11 offices across the state of Ohio.

