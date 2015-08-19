Book Reviews

Book Review: inGenius by Dr. Tina Seelig

Guest Writer
1 min read
When Dr. Tina Seelig, Professor of the Practice in the Department of Management Science and Engineering at Stanford University, writes a book about how creativity is a critical factor in business, you know it will be chock full of solid tools and implementation ideas. Her book, inGenius, discusses creativity and imagination as underutilized and/or stifled arenas in the corporate world. While Seelig’s exercises and suggestions may seem out of the ordinary compared to what most enterprise leaders prefer to use to generate new products and paths, these methods are proven to work. It will not be a simple thing to change the mindset of middle management and action these concepts, but a truly inventive person in management will see them for the creative gold they are, and recognize the value that innovation and imagination bring to business. This is the book for head honchos who are looking to shake up corporate stagnation.

