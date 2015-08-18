Startup Funding

With an aim to simplify investment needs, Scripbox bags Rs 16 cr from Deep Kalra, Accel Partners

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
With an aim to simplify investment needs, Scripbox bags Rs 16 cr from Deep Kalra, Accel Partners
Image credit: Shopify
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based Scripbox, an online mutual funds investment platform, recently announced to raise Rs 16 crore in its Series A round of funding from Accel Partners and a group of leading angel investors. This round of investment is followed by an earlier seed investment of Rs 4 crore made by Accel Partners, IT industry veteran Balakrishna Adiga, Educationist Dr H S Nagaraja, and CEO of Kotak Realty Fund S. Sriniwasan. With this funding, the venture will further consolidate its presence and expand its customer base.

Commenting on the investment, Subrata Mitra, Partner, Accel Partners said, “Scripbox adopts a consumer-centric, and practical approach to building long term investing habits. This platform will play a significant role in influencing the way people manage their money and make it grow.”

Started by veterans in the finance space – Atul Shinghal, Sanjiv Singhal and WS Ravishankar, Scripbox offers simple solution that automates all the best practices for effective mutual fund investments. It adopts a scientific methodology for recommending the right portfolio of mutual funds.

The company recommended portfolio has performed consistently well over the years. "Scripbox simplifies personal finance for the common man. By being transparent, jargon free and easy to adopt, we take away the fear from investing. Consumers love our easy to use website and friendly customer service,” said Sanjiv Singhal, CEO, Scripbox.

The company helps consumers, who are confused by too much information and vague investment advice, move from indecision to action. All a consumer has to do is sign up, select the category of mutual funds - equity, debt or ELSS, and start investing with confidence. An unbiased selection of mutual funds and excellent customer support has made Scripbox one of top 100 distributors in India by net inflow in FY 2014-15.

"Scripbox is building a trustworthy and widely accessible online brand that consumers can rely on for guidance and investments. This is going to disrupt and change how Indian families invest their savings," said Deep Kalra, Founder & CEO, MakeMyTrip.

While Accel Partners has been on board from its seed funding stage, Scripbox has found tremendous validation from a host of industry stalwarts such as – Rajesh Magow, Co-founder of MakeMyTrip; Mohit Gupta, COO of MakeMy Trip; Shamik Sharma, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Myntra; and Subba Rao Telidevara, Partner at LotusPool.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

Tech in Health is Finding More Buyers in India & Investors are Encashing This Opportunity

Small Business Heroes

A Public-Private Partnership Could Be Key to Your Startup's Survival

Startup Funding

Merging Their Core Competencies with Binny Bansal's Expertise, This Startup Aims to Transform How India Buys Insurance