Ex-Subway Pitchman Jared Fogle to Plead Guilty to Sex With Minors, Child Porn

Jared Fogle, Subway's longtime spokesman, will plead guilty to charges that he traveled to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and distributed and received child pornography, reports the Associated Press. 

The sandwich chain suspended its relationship with Fogle in July, when police raided his home three months after the executive director of the Jared Foundation was arrested on federal child pornography charges. On Tuesday, Subway posted on Twitter and Facebook that it no longer has a relationship with the ex-spokesperson.

Related: How Subway Can Recover From the Jared Controversy (VIDEO)

Fogle starred in his first Subway commercial in 2000, after losing more than 200 pounds through a Subway-centric diet. Over the years, he was a major asset to the chain, with a 2013 Technomic survey crediting him with making Subway the most relatable restaurant brand on the market. According to Ad Age, when the company stopped using him in ads in 2005, sales fell 10 percent.

Related: From Subway's Jared to Bill Cosby: How Do You Make Hiring a Spokesperson Worth the Risk?

