The Executive Selection: Clinique for Men

August 21, 2015 3 min read

GET YOUR SKINCARE SORTED OUT (RIGHT)

It’s not complicated, we promise. We’ve put together a FAQ for you, so you can quickly find the information you need, together with product recommendations to make it even more straightforward. Men, now you’ve got no excuse not to pursue skincare solutions!

Gels are usually more bracing, while creams are often the more hydrating type of shave product. Shaving creams tend to provide a nice “lift” to beard hair, allowing for an easier shave. If you’re a drier skin type, try Clinique’s Cream Shave with allantoin- it reduces your risk of shaving nicks and cuts, and also helps to soothe irritation. If you prefer a lighter texture and you have a normal to combination skin type, opt for the Clinique Aloe Shave Gel.

TO CLEANSE THE FACE, SHOULD YOU USE A FACIAL BAR SOAP OR A FACIAL WASH?

Many men’s skincare ranges often offer both bar soap and foaming facial wash types of cleansers to cater to customer preferences. First, determine your cleansing needs: if you are an oilier skin type, ask for the purifying formulas. Dry to normal skin types can stay in the regular range. Try the Clinique for Men Oil Control Face Wash. Start with a wet skin, and using a small amount of the product, gently foam it up as you wash. Finish by rinsing well with lukewarm water- never hot. Both bar soap and foaming gel cleansers can be used in and out of the shower, but mind the temperature of the water.

WHY SHOULD YOU EXFOLIATE?

Exfoliating serves a few purposes: it deep cleanses by loosening impurities and sloughing off dead skin, it prepares the skin for a smoother shave and prevents future ingrown hairs in the shaving area, and it allows for better moisturizer penetration. your skin will look brighter, healthier, and you’ll use less corrective methods in the long-term because the exfoliator helps to prevent issues before they happen. Try Clinique for Men Face Scrub.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MOISTURIZER AND AFTERSHAVE BALMS?

Moisturizers are used all over the face and can be used in the shaving area as well. Aftershave balms are exactly that- a soothing, hydrating product meant for use post-shave to repair and heal the skin, and prevent future skin irritation. Typically, men need to use both products; the moisturizer you choose should be applied on a cleansed face, morning and night for best results. For the oiler skin types, you may want to prep the skin with a toner prior to applying moisturizer. Clinique’s Exfoliating Tonic is great to keep skin fresh-looking, and also gives more oil control.