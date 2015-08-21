Networking

Networking Is a Contact Sport

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Networking Is a Contact Sport
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many entrepreneurs belong to networking organizations, but they simply don’t know how to effectively get a return on that investment of time.

Thoughtful engagement is the answer.

Engagement is an absolutely critical step in the networking process. It involves a promise and an action. In order to achieve success with your networking partners, you must promise to support one another, and then you must take the action necessary to fulfill that promise. The only way to do that effectively is to connect on a deeper level than you do with most of your business contacts.

There are several ways that you can become more engaged with your networking partners: 

1. Have you taken the time to regularly meet with the people in your network on a one-to-one basis? This means setting up times outside the context of any normal meetings and getting to know them on a deeper, professional level.

2. Have you taken the time to educate them regularly on the key elements of your business, so that your products or services will be top of mind in the event they meet someone with a need for what you do? 

3. Have you taken the time to become educated on the key elements of your networking partners' businesses, so that you can do the same for them?

4. Have you visited their offices to get first-hand understanding of their services?

5. If possible, have you used their products or services to get first-hand knowledge of the quality their products or the services they provide?

Related: The Real Secret to Success Isn't Really a Secret

Networking truly is a “contact sport.” It involves full engagement in order to get solid results. In fact, research has shown that reciprocal engagement in a business relationship results in higher productivity. According to Psychology Today, people who are “actively engaged” in a business environment are 43 percent more productive than those who are not. Furthermore, they say that engagement includes “regular dialogue, quality of working relationships, perceptions of ethos and values… and recognition.” Effective networking is all about building meaningful relationships that include most, if not all, of these characteristics.

Every time I hear people talk about how networking didn’t work for them, I discover it’s because they have never done a deep-dive on the relationship-building process relating to their networking. Most of their networking activities were very superficial. Or, worse yet, they mostly involved an attempt at direct selling. Networking is not a face-to-face, cold-calling opportunity! When it’s done right, it’s about building long-term meaningful relationships. In fact, networking is more about "farming" than it is about "hunting." It’s about the slow process of cultivating long-term, professional relationships. Over time, this long-term process gives you the opportunity harvest a substantial amount of business, but it only happens with full engagement in the relationship process.

Spend some time thinking about new ways you can support your networking partners. This will help you promote engagement with them in the various networking groups to which you belong. You will find it is time most well spent.

Related: 7 Secrets to Finding Harmony in Work and Life

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
Masters of Success

Masters of Success

Buy From
Masters of Sales

Masters of Sales

Buy From
Business Networking and Sex

Business Networking and Sex

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Networking

Why This Entrepreneur Says to Check Your Ego at the Door

Networking

What to Do When You Don't Know Anyone in the Room

Networking

How to Make the Most Helpful Connections While Networking