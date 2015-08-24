Book Reviews

Book Review: The Real Life MBA: Your No-BS Guide To Winning The Game, Building A Team And Growing Your Career by Jack & Suzy Welch

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book Review: The Real Life MBA: Your No-BS Guide To Winning The Game, Building A Team And Growing Your Career by Jack & Suzy Welch
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Authors Jack and Suzy Welch have a full 81 years of business experience combined, so when they speak, the business world should sit up and listen. With that in mind, it’s important to note that this book is a no-holds barred look at what you as an individual need to do to be able to work effectively in a team environment. The tone of this book is clear from page one: “Business is not a ‘me’ thing. It’s a ‘we’ thing,” making it clear that to succeed you must be able to execute tasks and responsibilities both in and out of a team scenario. Split into sections, The Real Life MBA dedicates each part to a particular focus area (such as organization and operation), and gives a breakdown with examples to make the understanding behind the concepts easier. This book is worth taking the time to read... and implement.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Book Reviews

Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer

Book Reviews

Book Review: Snakes In Suits, By Paul Babiak And Robert D. Hare

Book Reviews

Book Review: The Business Romantic: Give Everything, Quantify Nothing, And Create Something Greater Than Yourself By Tim Leberecht