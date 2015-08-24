Book Review: The Real Life MBA: Your No-BS Guide To Winning The Game, Building A Team And Growing Your Career by Jack & Suzy Welch

August 24, 2015 1 min read

Authors Jack and Suzy Welch have a full 81 years of business experience combined, so when they speak, the business world should sit up and listen. With that in mind, it’s important to note that this book is a no-holds barred look at what you as an individual need to do to be able to work effectively in a team environment. The tone of this book is clear from page one: “Business is not a ‘me’ thing. It’s a ‘we’ thing,” making it clear that to succeed you must be able to execute tasks and responsibilities both in and out of a team scenario. Split into sections, The Real Life MBA dedicates each part to a particular focus area (such as organization and operation), and gives a breakdown with examples to make the understanding behind the concepts easier. This book is worth taking the time to read... and implement.